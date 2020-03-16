UrduPoint.com
Mayor Urges Masses To Play Their Role To Defeat Corona Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:28 PM

Mayor urges masses to play their role to defeat corona virus

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh has said that coronavirus could be defeated only through precautionary measures for which every single person of the society would have to play his/her role

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh has said that coronavirus could be defeated only through precautionary measures for which every single person of the society would have to play his/her role.

Talking to Media at his residence here on Monday, he said the administration undertaking all necessary steps in order to save people of the province from the hazards of corona virus, he stressed. Strict implementation is being made on the instructions being issued by the Health Advisory for prevention from corona virus. he added.

Adopting preventive measures in order to save people from corona virus is an ample proof of an advance excellent planning being made, he lauded. He stated that the Sindh government is utilising all possible resources for preventing people from the dangers of corona virus.

In this regard, special public service messages and programs would be aired on channels, social media pages and various FM radios for the larger benefit of the general community.

He mentioned that Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah was monitoring all anti-corona measures and also issuing necessary directives.

Later Talking to APP, the Mayor Sukkur confirmed that out of the 293 samples, 50 samples were diagnosed as positive adding that the authorities has directed the Sukkur administration that those who are being diagnosed as serious should be shifted to the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, Khairpur.

He added that another batch of 661 pilgrims was expected to arrive in Sukkur on Monday evening, This is a serious situation and we all have to deal it accordingly, he said.

