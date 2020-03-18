UrduPoint.com
McDonald's UK Switching To Takeaway, Drive Thru, McDelivery Only Due To Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:43 AM

McDonald's UK Switching to Takeaway, Drive Thru, McDelivery Only Due to Coronavirus

McDonald's fast food restaurants in the UK are closing seating areas from Wednesday morning and are focusing exclusively on takeaway and home delivery due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) McDonald's fast food restaurants in the UK are closing seating areas from Wednesday morning and are focusing exclusively on takeaway and home delivery due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"In light of recent updates from UK and Irish governments, we are temporarily changing our operations to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and customers.

From 5am on Wednesday 18th March, all restaurants will close seating areas and temporarily move to being takeaway, Drive Thru and McDelivery only," McDonald's UK said on Twitter.

"With immediate effect, all of our Drive Thrus and all McDelivery orders via Uber Eats and Just Eat, will be contact-free, with no physical contact between customers, employees and couriers wherever possible. In these unprecedented times, our restaurants will continue to remain open for as long as it is safe to do so," it said.

