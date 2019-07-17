UrduPoint.com
MD Paksitan Bait-ul Mal Inaugurates Thalassemia Center

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:19 PM

MD Paksitan Bait-ul Mal inaugurates Thalassemia Center

Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi on Wednesday said federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking concert measures to ensure provision healthcare facilities to masses in country and Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi on Wednesday said Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking concert measures to ensure provision healthcare facilities to masses in country and Balochistan.

He shared these views while addressing at a ceremony of inaugural Pakistan Thalassemia Center at Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital Quetta.

Earlier, Managing Director of Pakistan Mr, Aon Abbas Pubbi along with Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musa Khail inaugurated newly Pakistan Thalassemia Center at BMC hospital which was established under cooperation with Paksitan Bait-ul Mal.

Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul Mal said he came visit of Quetta on special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to make possible provision of free healthcare facilities to patients of thalassemia and needy cardiac patients in Balochistan under Pakistan Bait-ul Mal.

He said five percent of Balochistan's funds is being increased by federal regime so that all poor patients' treatments could make possible as official bases in remote areas of Balochistan.

"About 0.5 million children are suffering thalassemia in country and National Policy is introduced soon to prevent innocent children from thalassemia diseases ", he said, adding Pakistan Bait-ul Mal has taken steps to bring Pakistan on role model of State Madina according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which deserved persons are getting relief.

Pakistan Bait-ul Mal will be welcomed by people of Balochistan's suggestion and recommendations regarding treatments matter, he said.

Later, Managing Director of Paksitan Bait-ul Mal visited at ward of Pakistan Thalassemia Center where he met children patients of thalassemia and distributed gifts among them during visiting.

