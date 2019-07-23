MDF to start distribution of health cards from Mithi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Executive Director Management & Development Foundation Ghulam Mustafa Rajpar, Tuesday announced that MDF, with the financial support of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan , would start distribution of health cards from Mithi city of Tharparkar district.

He said the health cards in other Talukas- Islamkot, Diplo, Nangarparkar, Chhachro, Dahli and Kaloi- will be distributed later on.

He said every health card holder would be provided treatment up to Rs. 3,00,000 annually in designated hospitals.

Rajpar said treatment of hepatitis B, C, cardio, cancer, kidney ailment and other major as well as minor diseases would be provided to the family members of card holders.

Every registered family member of Health Facility Card holder can get treatment from Ali Murad Shah Medical Center, Al khidmat Hospital and Neel kanth Mother Care hospital in Mithi, love & Trust Hospital in Iskamkot, Mehran Medical center in Umerkot, Muhammad Medcial College in Mirpurkhas and Shahab Welfare Medical Center in Badin, Rajpar said.