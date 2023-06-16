MDM donates mosquito nets for combating dengue

Mdecins du Monde (MDM) donates mosquito nets and hygiene kits to the Relief Department to combat the dengue infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Mdecins du Monde (MDM) donates mosquito nets and hygiene kits to the Relief Department to combat the dengue infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Abdul Basit, Secretary of the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his profound appreciation for the invaluable support and coordinated efforts of MDM in anticipation of a potential dengue outbreak in the province, said a press release.

Speaking at a special event held at the PDMA Humanitarian Response Facility Jalozai, Secretary Abdul Basit commended MDM for actively raising awareness across the province.

MDM has donated 3,900 mosquito nets and 2,950 hygiene kits to the Relief Department as per the Provincial Dengue Action Plan 2023.

These essential supplies will play a critical role in safeguarding public health.

Secretary Abdul Basit emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts between government departments and international organizations like MDM in effectively addressing public health challenges.

He acknowledged the unwavering dedication and commitment of MDM in providing timely support and conducting mass awareness campaigns.

The donated mosquito nets and hygiene kits will be strategically distributed to high-risk areas identified by the Relief Department.

The distribution will be carried out by the attached bodies, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense, with the aim of reducing dengue transmission and promoting proper hygiene practices among residents.