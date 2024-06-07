Open Menu

Measles Outbreak Worsens In Punjab, 3 More Children Die In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 08:49 PM

The measles outbreak in Punjab continues to escalate, with alarming increases in both suspected and confirmed cases

Tragically, three children have succumbed to the disease in Multan during the past 24 hours, as reported by the Health Department on Friday. These recent fatalities bring the total number of measles-related deaths among children in Punjab to 30.

Yesterday alone, health authorities identified 321 suspected cases of measles across Punjab. Breakdown of the new cases includes 47 from Lahore, 6 from Gujranwala, 4 from Vehari, 26 from Jhang, 11 from Rahim Yar Khan, and 14 from Multan.

The number of confirmed measles cases in the province has now surged to 3,674.

In response to the outbreak, health officials are urging parents to ensure their children receive measles vaccination and to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear. The provincial government is intensifying efforts to control the outbreak, with enhanced vaccination drives and public awareness campaigns aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they work to prevent further tragedies and protect the health of children in Punjab.

