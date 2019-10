(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Health Department Sukkur held a Measles Prevention and Awareness Rally on Wednesday in Sukkur

The rally began from Minara road sloop and culminated at clock tower Sukkur led by district health officer Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio.

A large number of health officials,education and social welfare department's representatives and others attended the rally.