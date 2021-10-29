UrduPoint.com

Measles Rubella Catch-up Campaign Is A National Cause: DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Friday said that the measles rubella catch-up campaign is a national cause and we all have to work together to make this campaign a success

He said this while chairing a meeting on the national campaign against measles rubella.

The DC further said that we have to vaccinate our children from 9 months to 15 years against measles rubella in collaboration with the health department teams to protect them from dangerous diseases, in this regard school teachers and parents have an important role to play in the success of this campaign, he added.

The meeting was attended by the officers of all the district departments including the health, EPI, journalists, police and others. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the health department to launch the campaign through electronic media, print media, Ulema, school teachers, civil society members, Patwaris, as well as the secretaries of Union Councils and the trade unions for the purpose of raising awareness among the people.

He directed the District Health Officer (DHO) to provide details of any requirements or arrangements to be made during the campaign from the district administration, police, or other agencies.

Health officials informed the meeting that the population of Abbottabad district is about 1.46 million, 41 percent of the population comprising 9 months to 15 years of age children which is 6 million those would be vaccinated while under 5 years of age children would be vaccinated for polio.

It was disclosed that the health department has established 437 teams that are participating in the campaign where 30 District Monitor while 83 UCMO from Union Council Secretary, Patwari and others along with health department teams are participating.

These teams would also administer measles rubella vaccination at different union councils of district Abbottabad.

