UrduPoint.com

Measles, Rubella Vaccination Drive From 15 To 25 Nov: Health Deptt

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:53 PM

Measles, Rubella vaccination drive from 15 to 25 Nov: Health Deptt

Health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would launch a special vaccination campaign against measles and rubella infections from November 15 to 25 across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would launch a special vaccination campaign against measles and rubella infections from November 15 to 25 across the province.

During the campaign anti measles and rubella vaccines would be administered to children from the age of 9 months to 15 years to protect them from the two viral diseases, said an official of the Health department.

Explaining rubella infection, he said,it is a contagious disease caused by a virus known as Rubella.

It can cause a miscarriage or serious birth defects in a developing baby if a woman is infected while she is pregnant.

Most people who get rubella usually have a mild illness, with symptoms that can include a low-grade fever, sore throat, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

The best protection against Rubella is the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, he said urging masses to get their children vaccinated against the infections from any nearby Basic Health Unit of the Hospital.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa November Women From Best

Recent Stories

S.Korea's export soars 30.7 pct for 1st 10 days of ..

S.Korea's export soars 30.7 pct for 1st 10 days of September

54 seconds ago
 170 veterinary dispensaries being setup for livest ..

170 veterinary dispensaries being setup for livestock services in KP

56 seconds ago
 Finland to Host Meetings of 12 Foreign Ministers o ..

Finland to Host Meetings of 12 Foreign Ministers on Climate, Energy - Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Peak hour WAPDA hydel generation touches 8854MW

Peak hour WAPDA hydel generation touches 8854MW

28 minutes ago
 Cars' sale surge 92.76% in 2 months

Cars' sale surge 92.76% in 2 months

28 minutes ago
 UK cancels Covid vaccine contract with Franco-Aust ..

UK cancels Covid vaccine contract with Franco-Austrian firm

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.