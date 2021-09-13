Measles, Rubella vaccination drive from 15 to 25 Nov: Health Deptt

Health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would launch a special vaccination campaign against measles and rubella infections from November 15 to 25 across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would launch a special vaccination campaign against measles and rubella infections from November 15 to 25 across the province.

During the campaign anti measles and rubella vaccines would be administered to children from the age of 9 months to 15 years to protect them from the two viral diseases, said an official of the Health department.

Explaining rubella infection, he said,it is a contagious disease caused by a virus known as Rubella.

It can cause a miscarriage or serious birth defects in a developing baby if a woman is infected while she is pregnant.

Most people who get rubella usually have a mild illness, with symptoms that can include a low-grade fever, sore throat, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

The best protection against Rubella is the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, he said urging masses to get their children vaccinated against the infections from any nearby Basic Health Unit of the Hospital.