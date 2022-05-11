Measures afoot to ensure best healthcare facilities

Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Muhammad Iqbal said on Wednesday district administration Kohat is taking solid measures to ensure best healthcare and education facilities for the masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Muhammad Iqbal said on Wednesday district administration Kohat is taking solid measures to ensure best healthcare and education facilities for the masses.

As part of such efforts, he paid visit to Rural Health Center (RHC) and Government Higher Secondary school, Bilitang and inspected facilities.

He also met the staff and urged them to continue their duty with the same high spirit to serve the masses in a better way.

The district administration was committed to extend relief to residents and in this regard no hurdle would be tolerated, he said.