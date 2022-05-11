UrduPoint.com

Measures Afoot To Ensure Best Healthcare Facilities

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Measures afoot to ensure best healthcare facilities

Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Muhammad Iqbal said on Wednesday district administration Kohat is taking solid measures to ensure best healthcare and education facilities for the masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Muhammad Iqbal said on Wednesday district administration Kohat is taking solid measures to ensure best healthcare and education facilities for the masses.

As part of such efforts, he paid visit to Rural Health Center (RHC) and Government Higher Secondary school, Bilitang and inspected facilities.

He also met the staff and urged them to continue their duty with the same high spirit to serve the masses in a better way.

The district administration was committed to extend relief to residents and in this regard no hurdle would be tolerated, he said.

Related Topics

Education Visit Kohat Same Government Best

Recent Stories

Three target offenders, PO held

Three target offenders, PO held

40 seconds ago
 Oil prices drop as demand concerns dominate

Oil prices drop as demand concerns dominate

42 seconds ago
 U.S. stocks end mixed as market volatility continu ..

U.S. stocks end mixed as market volatility continues

43 seconds ago
 Pro-Russia authorities in Ukraine's Kherson say wi ..

Pro-Russia authorities in Ukraine's Kherson say will seek annexation

45 seconds ago
 Wildfires in U.S. New Mexico continue going wild

Wildfires in U.S. New Mexico continue going wild

47 seconds ago
 S.Korea's employment rises 865,000 in April

S.Korea's employment rises 865,000 in April

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.