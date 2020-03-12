UrduPoint.com
Measures Being Taken To Improve Health Facilities Of District Astore: DHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:26 PM

Measures being taken to improve health facilities of district Astore: DHO

District Health Officer (DHO) Astore Khursheed Ahmed Thursday said that we special measures were being taken to improve the health facilities for the people of Astore district

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Astore Khursheed Ahmed Thursday said that we special measures were being taken to improve the health facilities for the people of Astore district.

While talking to media persons, he said that he had visited many A-class dispensaries located at far-flung areas of Astore and inspected the level of health facilities provided by our medical staff to the people of that area.

The services of our medical staff was satisfactorily and they were performing their duties in well manners.

He said that the polio campaign was successfully achieved the target, it was our mission to declare the area of Astore as polio free and by the grace of God, there was no case of polio has been registered in Atore till now.

