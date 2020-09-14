Measures taken for improving routine immunization: DC Sukkur

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday has directed measures for controlling dengue and providing quality medical cover in case of floods.Chairing a departmental meeting at his office here, he directed focusing anti-polio activities for removing crippling virus from the district

ADC Akhtar Hussain Qureshi, senior officers of the department, TMOs and officers of different health program were also present.

The DC said that measures have been taken for improving routine immunization coverage. The meeting was also informed that arrangements have been finalized for provision of health cover to the flood affectees. All necessary measures have been taken for setting up medical relief camps in the flood affected villages.