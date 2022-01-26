Media Deptt LRH in grip of coronavirus

UrduPoint.com

The media department of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar has been badly affected by the fifth wave of coronavirus, the hospital administration informed on Wednesday

According to the administration, the LRH spokesman Muhammad Asim, Assistant Miss Naheed, office boy and an internship employee have been tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The Director Hospital, Dr Muhammad Ibar Khan has directed the officials of media department LRH to work from home for a week.

He said booster dose was much necessary to remain safe from the Omicron variant adding the variant was fast spreading in the city.

The LRH administration said the number of coronavirus patients were on the rise as 21 new patients were brought to the hospital during the last 24 hours. The hospital has made elaborate arrangements to cope with the growing number of coronavirus patients.

During the last 24 hours, three such patients succumbed to the infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

