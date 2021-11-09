Media role sought for Measles, Rubella vaccination drive success

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers in an awareness seminar titled : " Role and Responsibilities of Media" on Measles-Rubella (MR) catch up campaign urged upon journalists to play their part for making the two weeks drive a success.

They stated that media was opinion-maker besides shaping up society and it goes hand in glove with health department for various campaigns including vaccination.

Organized by UNICEF in collaboration with District Health Authority (DHA) at a local hotel here on Tuesday, the seminar was attended by MPAs, Nadeem Qureshi, Qasim Khan Langha, DG Health South Punjab, Dr Khalil Ahmad, Additional HS EPI, Dr Mohabat Ali Khan, Dr DHS Multan Division, Wasim -ul-Hassan Ramzi, CEO DHA, Dr Shoaib Gurmani, DHO(PS), Dr Ali Mehdi, UNICEF Divisional consultant, Ch Muhammad Hussain, DHDC Programme Director, Dr Zeeshan Gardezi, WHO representatives Dr Shaukat Ali, Dr Abid Hussain, and a large number of media men attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion Provincial Secretary Information and Culture, Nadeem Qureshi informed that it was the biggest campaign being commenced across the world simultaneously.

He maintained that he and his team would create awareness in his constituency and socially mobilize the parents to get their kids vaccinated to save our generations from contagious diseases like Measles and Rubella.

He appealed journalists to play its effective role for the drive hoping that the drive with definitely succeed with their help.

MPA Qasim Khan Langha noted that they would sensitize people about its importance adding that they would convince parents in each village and town of his constituency adding that they would complete support with DHA in this connection.

DG Health South Punjab, Dr Khalil said that health dept and media go side by side and requested it to advocate the MR drive.

He advised parents not to pay attention to rumors about the vaccination adding that 34,000 teams have been formed besides 7,000 UMCOs adding that coverage report on daily basis would be shared with media.

Chie Executive Officer (CEO) DHA, Dr Shoaib Gurmani the campaign would be launched from Nov 15 across the country to vaccinate kids from nine months to 15 years of age.

He informed that 0ver 2.1 million kids would be immunized in the district during the drive.

World Health Organization Personal Section Officer, Dr Shaukat Ali shared campaign strategy with journalists saying that two polio drops will also be administrated to kids in addition to MR vaccination.

He explained that vaccination is just like a protected embankment for the children to safeguard them from the diseases.

Dr Mohabat Ali, Dr Ali Mehdi, Dr Abid Hussain and others also spoke.