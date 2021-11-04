Media urged to aware public about upcoming 12 days immunization campaign against measles-rubella

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers at a Media Orientation Workshop urged newsmen to create awareness among people about the upcoming twelve days national immunization campaigns for Measles and Rubella to start at the national level from November 15 to 27, next.

The workshop titled `Role of Media in Health Reporting' was jointly organized by Unicef and EPI (Extended Programme for Immunization) here at a local hotel on Thursday.

WHO Representative for Pakistan, Dr. Mahipala Palitha, Coordinator EOC KP, Dr. Abdul Basit, National Professional Officer, Dr. Riaz Nasrullah of WHO, Chairman Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz and Media Officer Unicef, Ms. Shadab Younas spoke at the workshop attended by a large number of media person from Peshawar.

Delivering the welcome address, Coordinator EOC KP, Dr. Abdul Basit said more than 15 million people are targets of this campaign for measles and rubella immunization and it can not be achieved unless people are educated about its importance through an effective role played by media.

He said according to international standards the vaccination can cause a reaction to one child among one million and with the target of 15 million maybe 15 cases of reaction can happen.

It is therefore requested to the media person to make reporting of such cases after proper verification by consulting the focal person.

He said any wrong reporting can cause a serious setback to immunization campaigns aimed at saving our children from serious infections.

He said according to WHO set the standard there should be only five children with measles infection every one million, but in Pakistan, this ratio is 180 to one million which is much higher and indicates the prevalence of this infection among children at an alarming level.

He said such measures of carrying out immunization campaigns are a must to save our children by improving their immunity.

Elaborating on the procedure of immunization, Dr.

Raiz Nasrullah informed the media men immunization will be made at selected sites where children will be brought.

He said this campaign will not be going door to door, but the children would be brought to the selected sites and administered jabs.

A total of 11787 outreach centers would be set up at union council levels throughout the province while 1702 are fixed sites to be set up at BHUs, dispensaries in different areas.

Around 157 mobile teams will be constituted to provide vaccines at remote areas of the province, he continued.

In response to a question, Dr. Riaz said all those children who have already taken measles vaccination, should have to take this booster for safety.

He said this vaccine also contains ingredients that will fight against Rubella, a minor form of measles.

He said WHO recently organized a survey at five locations in Pakistan and found the prevalence of CRS among pregnant women which are dangerous for newborns.

The 12 days campaign will target 15, 762,029 children in the country. While around 6,151,036 children will be administered polio drops in the campaign.

Speaking at the workshop, Chairman PPC, M.Riaz said this is a national cause aimed to protect our children from different diseases and media men should contribute their role in it.

He also apprised the participants of the workshop that media men have rendered great sacrifices in coverage of the polio campaign despite threats from extremist elements.

During the corona situation, media men put their own lives in danger by visiting fields and hospitals to report about infection occurrence besides educating people about preventive SOPs.

WHO Representative for Pakistan, Dr. Mahipala Palitha urged media men to take this important message to the public so that all the target children are immunized.

He said the media's role is very vital in molding public opinion and without their cooperation, the campaign can not be made a success.