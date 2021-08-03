UrduPoint.com

Media Urged To Create Awareness For Importance Of Breastfeeding: Dr Sultan

Media urged to create awareness for importance of breastfeeding: Dr Sultan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday stressed that the media should play active role in creating massive awareness among the people, particularly mothers, about the importance of breastfeeding

"It is high time to convince mothers and families to avoid infant formula or cow milk for their babies", he said in his message through a video link on ptv news channel.

World breastfeeding week is being celebrated from August 1 to 7 to renew the commitment to create more supportive culture of breastfeeding to save the health and well being of children.

He said national breastfeeding week is a best chance for women to refresh their knowledge about the health and safety protocols of breastfeeding to their infants.

Faisal Sultan further explained that apart from meeting the nutritional needs of a newborn, breast milk also boosts immunity and offers protection against infections in children.

