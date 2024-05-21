Medical Boards To Be Set Up For Registration Of Persons With Disabilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:17 PM
To empower and provide financial assistance to persons with disabilities, the Social Welfare Department Punjab would set up medical boards at district and tehsil levels for their certification and registration on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) To empower and provide financial assistance to persons with disabilities, the Social Welfare Department Punjab would set up medical boards at district and tehsil levels for their certification and registration on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to a Social Welfare Department spokesman, the Punjab government has initiated a historic campaign to uplift persons with disabilities across the province.
He said that a three per cent job quota would be reserved for persons with disabilities in government and non-government sectors while technical education and financial assistance would be provided to pursue their educational goals.
He added that interest free loans would also be offered to support disabled individuals in establishing businesses or meeting their financial needs.
Special concessions will be provided in public transportation, including buses, trains, and flight fares to facilitate the mobility of disabled individuals, he added.
Recent Stories
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination
Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final
Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
More Stories From Health
-
Balochistan to get 30 AI-based digital x-ray machines under Provincial TB control programme2 hours ago
-
18% teenagers of Pakistan suffer from hypertension due to lifestyle choices: Experts1 hour ago
-
Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur5 hours ago
-
Vaccination campaign launched in Sanghar to combat measles, rubella1 day ago
-
Govt committed to improve citizens' health status5 days ago
-
Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal5 days ago
-
How hunting may have turned humans into long-distance runners6 days ago
-
Scabies transmits person to person through close skin contact :Skin specialist6 days ago
-
01 day medical camp held at Afiyat old age home6 days ago
-
WHO arranges training session on infections at Children Complex7 days ago
-
CM visits Children's Emergency Mayo Hospital, reviews medical facilities7 days ago