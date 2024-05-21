Open Menu

Medical Boards To Be Set Up For Registration Of Persons With Disabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:17 PM

To empower and provide financial assistance to persons with disabilities, the Social Welfare Department Punjab would set up medical boards at district and tehsil levels for their certification and registration on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

According to a Social Welfare Department spokesman, the Punjab government has initiated a historic campaign to uplift persons with disabilities across the province.

He said that a three per cent job quota would be reserved for persons with disabilities in government and non-government sectors while technical education and financial assistance would be provided to pursue their educational goals.

He added that interest free loans would also be offered to support disabled individuals in establishing businesses or meeting their financial needs.

Special concessions will be provided in public transportation, including buses, trains, and flight fares to facilitate the mobility of disabled individuals, he added.

