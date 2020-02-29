Medical camp arranged at Faisalabad Development Authority office

A medical health camp was arranged at the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) office on Saturday for health screening of officers and staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :A medical health camp was arranged at the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) office on Saturday for health screening of officers and staff.

This camp was held with cooperation of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) E-Med and Liver Foundation Trust.

FDA Director General Suhail Khwaja supervised the medical camp during which blood samples were taken for hepatitis and HIV laboratory tests. More than 200 blood samples were taken from the FDA staff.

Earlier, a counseling session was held at the FDA committee room to apprise the government employees about the reasons and symptoms of hepatitis and HIV.

Dr Khurram Suhail Khwaja, Dr Irfan of E-Med, In-charge Punjab AIDS Control Programme Allied Hospital Dr Nazia, Dr Tahir Jamil of Liver Foundation Trust and other doctors provided medical guidance.