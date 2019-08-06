Medical camp at National Highways & Motorway Police Training College

The Punjab Health Department on Tuesday organised a one-day medical camp at the National Highways & Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Health Department on Tuesday organised a one-day medical camp at the National Highways & Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupure.

The camp was set up with the efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam. A team of more than 35 doctors belonging to Services Hospital Lahore and District Hospital Sheikhupura conducted medical check-up of 700 NH&MP officers and trainees.

The doctors conducted various medical tests of officers and trainees to diagnose diseases including Hepatitis C&B, sugar, and heart complications.

The team consisting of heart, liver, stomach and ENT specialists also suggested medication to the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that the department wanted to see its employees healthy so that they could perform their duties effectively. He said that it was a responsibility of the NH&MP to provide all medical facilities to its officers and take every step for their treatment.