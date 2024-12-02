Medical camp organizes for police officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A free medical camp on Monday organized in collaboration with Saeed International Hospital at the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad to improve the mental and physical health of the police officers aims to protect them from diseases.

According to the details, during the camp, police officers were screened for hepatitis B, C, and HIV, and also provided with useful advice to improve their health.

On the occasion, senior police officers appreciated the efforts of all the doctors and stated that Islamabad Police prioritized the physical and mental health of its officers. Such activities would continue to be organized in the future as well, they added.