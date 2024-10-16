Medical camp set up to prevent seasonal diseases in Lasbela

Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal has taken immediate notice of the death of three children due to viral infection in the affected Gothas of Kanraj constituency

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal has taken immediate notice of the death of three children due to viral infection in the affected Gothas of Kanraj constituency.

He also orders have been issued to implement the health plan for the treatment of seasonal diseases in the remote tehsil Kanraj of Lasbela district.

On special directive of Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Humira Baloch, the district officer of the health department reached Kanraj on an emergency basis and set up a medical camp, said press release issued here.

PPHI teams under the leadership of the District Support Manager have reached the affected areas on time on the instructions of Lasbela administration.

In addition to the medical and paramedical staff vaccinators in the rescue teams, the volunteers of Lasbella Welfare Trust are also participating in the support of the district authorities of the health department.

According to official sources, the affected villages included Najam Din Goth, Maulvi Muhammad Ali Goth and Yuosuf Goth.

District Support Manager PPHI Lasbela Haji Khan said that vaccination of children has been started in the affected villages through mobile ambulance.

So far 75 children have been vaccinated and 20 children have been treated immediately and their lives have been saved. District Support Manager PPHI said that sampling of children affected by viral infection is being obtained.

A test sample of a suspected child was taken which will be sent to Islamabad for testing, he said.

He said that the samples obtained for the diagnosis of viral infection would be sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH).Rejecting the propaganda, he said that there is no epidemic situation in the area.