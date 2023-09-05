Medical Experts stress for promotion of breastfeeding practice

Medical experts on Tuesday highlighted the need for creating awareness and promotion of breastfeeding practice to protect the health of mother and child

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Medical experts on Tuesday highlighted the need for creating awareness and promotion of breastfeeding practice to protect the health of mother and child.

They said that breastfeeding boosts immune system and protects against many complex diseases in children.

In a seminar held in Civil Hospital Quetta on the occasion of the International Month of Breastfeeding Awareness, Director Nutrition Balochistan Dr Naeem Zirkoon expressed views about the health benefits of breastfeeding and said that Mother's milk is the basic right of the child.

He said that the aim of such seminars is to provide effective information regarding the benefits of mother's milk.

He said that the child should be fed exclusively with mother's milk till the age of two years which is essential for the growth of the baby. "Supplying mother's milk to the child is the Primary responsibility of the society."Zarkoon said all the stakeholders including the media, religious scholars, scholars also need to play an effective role regarding the benefits of breast milk and the awareness of its consumption.

The awareness seminar was organized with the support of Health Department Balochistan, UNICEF and Directorate Nutrition Cell Balochistan.