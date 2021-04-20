Medical experts warns general public to take care of their health, observe SOPs in Ramazan

Medical specialists Tuesday encouraged general public to take care of their health during the fasting and continue practice of social distancing during pandemic as Covid-19 infection rate had increased by three-folds since Ramazan has begun

Talking to ptv news channel, Pulmonologist Dr. Shazli Manzoor said that this year Ramazan being observed at a time when the whole country was witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, there is serious concern among experts over the general disregard the public has been showing for the pandemic-specific SOPs.

He said due to negligence and carelessness in eating or avoiding use of medicines during sehri and iftar, patients might experience health related issues, adding, people should eat homemade food, avoid oily products, and have seasonal fruits and vegetables.

He advised citizens to follow healthy lifestyle such as the right dietary habits and plenty of exercise, adding, it is also important to make themselves aware of changes in response to COVID-19.

He also said consuming the right number of calories during the permitted eating hours is also important.

Ramazan is a great time to kick start your fitness goals and to improve your dietary habits, he said, adding, considering the COVID-19 pandemic we should keep our immune system strong during fasting.

He also said family gatherings should not be held during iftar and sehri and can be shared only by relatives living in the same house and try and avoid exchanging food with other families.

He said elderly people and those with chronic diseases that place them at greater risk of the virus should continue to avoid public places.

Health protocols including social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing masks outside should be maintained during Ramazan, he advised.

Dr Shazli further recommended that a protein-rich meal in the morning to keep the energy levels up throughout the day and eating fruits and vegetables to replenish and hydrate when breaking the fast in the evening.