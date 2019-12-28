Medical facilities at Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences appreciated

Various facilities, especially state-of-the-art operation theatres at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS), have been appreciated by the patients and their attendants

According to a spokesperson for PINS, director & former executive committee member of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and renowned industrialist Usman Arif Sheikh has written an appreciation letter to the administration of the Institute recently.

His wife was admitted to General Hospital Lahore and remained under treatment at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences for many days.

The industrialist said in the letter that excellent medical services were provided to his wife at the PINS and the attitude of doctors as well as paramedical staff was examplary.

He especially praised PINS Executive Director Prof Khalid Mahmood, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.