Medical Facilities At Punjab Institute Of Neuro-Sciences Appreciated
Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 07:35 PM
Various facilities, especially state-of-the-art operation theatres at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS), have been appreciated by the patients and their attendants
According to a spokesperson for PINS, director & former executive committee member of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and renowned industrialist Usman Arif Sheikh has written an appreciation letter to the administration of the Institute recently.
His wife was admitted to General Hospital Lahore and remained under treatment at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences for many days.
The industrialist said in the letter that excellent medical services were provided to his wife at the PINS and the attitude of doctors as well as paramedical staff was examplary.
He especially praised PINS Executive Director Prof Khalid Mahmood, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.