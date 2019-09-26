UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Practitioners Pledge To Enhance Scientific Cooperation

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:59 PM

Medical practitioners pledge to enhance scientific cooperation

Medical practitioners on Thursday pledged to enhance scientific cooperation for health and wellness for all ages at second annual research conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Medical practitioners on Thursday pledged to enhance scientific cooperation for health and wellness for all ages at second annual research conference.

The conference was held to share knowledge and experience of various health related disciplines through workshops and presentations.

Students from all medical, dental, allied health sciences colleges and universities of the country and abroad participated in this academic activity organized by Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) to build networks with other academics and experts to share thoughts on recent advances and technological breakthroughs.

Addressing the conference, IMDC Chairman Dr Ghulam Akbar Niazi emphasized the role of research in medical education. He said doctors were expected to apply recent insights from research to improve patient care.

It was one of the reasons for integrating research into medical education, he added.

Five workshops were planned for the participants after the main plenary sessions to bring the attendees on board with the latest developments and innovations in the medical science.

These included Patient and Professional Safety, Psychiatry for Non-Psychiatrists, HIV Infection - A Clinician's Perspective, Data management through SPSS and Basic Dental Implantology � a hands-on experience, to keep abreast of the challenges posed by 21st century medical development.

Practical strategies, insightful tips, and professional resource networking remained the key elements of the workshops as participants shared, reflected and discussed their understanding of practices in medical science.

The conference provided medical students with the tools, resources and support they need to further develop their expertise and contribution in the health and wellness of all ages.

Through a combination of oral and poster presentations and interactive workshops, the conference inspired the participants especially students.

The conference concluded on the importance of enriched contribution of students and medical scientists to make utilizing appropriate sources of learning and development, latest research, better networking among peers and a will to make research an effective activity for the medical professionals of tomorrow.

Related Topics

Islamabad Century Education Oral All From Share

Recent Stories

AED88.7bn in bank credit for MSMEs by end of Q1

45 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal co ..

49 seconds ago

Providing best service to consumers top priority: ..

50 seconds ago

Intl exhibitions vital for local industry up-grada ..

52 seconds ago

Iran uses advanced centrifuges in new nuclear deal ..

54 seconds ago

Pelosi blasts White House 'cover up' of Ukraine ca ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.