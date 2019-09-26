Medical practitioners pledge to enhance scientific cooperation

Medical practitioners on Thursday pledged to enhance scientific cooperation for health and wellness for all ages at second annual research conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Medical practitioners on Thursday pledged to enhance scientific cooperation for health and wellness for all ages at second annual research conference.

The conference was held to share knowledge and experience of various health related disciplines through workshops and presentations.

Students from all medical, dental, allied health sciences colleges and universities of the country and abroad participated in this academic activity organized by Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) to build networks with other academics and experts to share thoughts on recent advances and technological breakthroughs.

Addressing the conference, IMDC Chairman Dr Ghulam Akbar Niazi emphasized the role of research in medical education. He said doctors were expected to apply recent insights from research to improve patient care.

It was one of the reasons for integrating research into medical education, he added.

Five workshops were planned for the participants after the main plenary sessions to bring the attendees on board with the latest developments and innovations in the medical science.

These included Patient and Professional Safety, Psychiatry for Non-Psychiatrists, HIV Infection - A Clinician's Perspective, Data management through SPSS and Basic Dental Implantology � a hands-on experience, to keep abreast of the challenges posed by 21st century medical development.

Practical strategies, insightful tips, and professional resource networking remained the key elements of the workshops as participants shared, reflected and discussed their understanding of practices in medical science.

The conference provided medical students with the tools, resources and support they need to further develop their expertise and contribution in the health and wellness of all ages.

Through a combination of oral and poster presentations and interactive workshops, the conference inspired the participants especially students.

The conference concluded on the importance of enriched contribution of students and medical scientists to make utilizing appropriate sources of learning and development, latest research, better networking among peers and a will to make research an effective activity for the medical professionals of tomorrow.