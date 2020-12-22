UrduPoint.com
Medical Student Dies Of Covid-19

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:47 PM

Medical student dies of Covid-19

A medical student died of Covid-19 on Tuesday amid increasing number of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A medical student died of Covid-19 on Tuesday amid increasing number of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Doctors Association said that Sana Riaz was a first year student of Khyber Girls Medical College and had contracted coronavirus infection.

She had been admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex and was under treatment in Coronavirus ICU ward where she breathed her last.

More Stories From Health

