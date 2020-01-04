Medical Superintendent claims upgrading health facilities

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubin Ahmed Memon has claimed that health facilities have been upgraded in the hospital under vision of provincial government and all out efforts are being made to provide required facilities to patients without any discrimination.

He made such claim while holding open katchery in the hospital premises here on Sunday which also attended by the Director Administration and Assistant Medical Superintendents of the hospital to hear the grievances of the patients and their attendants.

He informed that state of the are 36 bedded Intensive Care Unit has started functioning in the hospital while 12 operation theatres have also been made functional with installation of latest medical equipments.

Similarly, the completion of 30 bedded Children ICU is on final stage, he informed.

He informed that diagnosis facilities have also been enhanced in the hospital with installation of C.T. Scanner, MRI, Mammography, Echo Cardiograph and other state of the art machines. More dialysis machines have been added in the concern ward with installation of Lithotripsy machines to provide advanced treatment to kidney patients, he added.

The Medical Superintendent informed that attendance of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses have also been ensured with installation of biometric system and in case of any negligence, the patients or their attendants can file their complaints to hospital management.