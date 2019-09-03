UrduPoint.com
Medical Superintendents Of Teaching Hospital Asked To Improve Performance: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:09 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday directed the Medical Superintendents of all teaching hospitals to improve their performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday directed the Medical Superintendents of all teaching hospitals to improve their performance.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department here, she said that action would be taken against MS on poor cleanliness condition in public sector hospital.

She said that relief and ease should be provided to the patients coming in public sector hospitals, adding that patients should not face any difficulty regarding provision of medical facilities and availability of medicines in public sector hospitals.

Misbehave with the patient cannot be tolerated in public sector hospitals, she said and added that provision of best healthcare facilities to the patients was the top priority of the government.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that PTI government believed in providing best healthcare facilities to the people. She said that surprise visits would be conducted for monitoring and inspecting the medical facilities being provided to the patients in the hospitals.

Secretary Health Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, VC FJMU Prof. Dr. Amir Zaman Khan, VC KEMU Prof.

Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal and Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Dr. Arif Tajamul were also present on the occasion.

