UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Team Being Sent To Help Pakistan Fight Coronavirus To Be Selected From Xinjiang

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:21 PM

Medical team being sent to help Pakistan fight coronavirus to be selected from Xinjiang

The medical team to be sent to help Pakistan fight against the novel coronavirus will be established by medical workers in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) : The medical team to be sent to help Pakistan fight against the novel coronavirus will be established by medical workers in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

In accordance with the earlier practices, each province is responsible for organizing a medical aid team, China Economic Net reported.

According to Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China's National Health Commission, the Chinese side is preparing to send a team of medical experts to help Pakistan fight against novel coronavirus.

He informed that the Chinese authorities had immediately shared the Covid-19 related knowledge, prevention and control plan, and diagnosis and treatment plan with Pakistan soon after the virus outbreak in Pakistan.

China also had introduced its experience in preventing, controlling, diagnosing and treating COVID-19 and other issues to Pakistan via video conference.

Deng Boqing, vice-chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, said that China would share prevention and control experience with Pakistan in response to the COVID-19 challenge.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan, China had provided Pakistan four batches of medical supplies, including detection reagents, medical protective gowns, N95 face masks, surgical face masks and breathing machines.

Going forward, China was preparing to provide Pakistan with more urgently needed and scarce medical supplies and equipment.

Earlier, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had donated a batch of medical supplies to Pakistan, which arrived in the country in March 20.

Besides government, Chinese companies and civil powers had been proactively helping Pakistan fight against the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the first batch of relief materials donated by China's Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation had arrived at Karachi. The two Foundations would send the second and third batches of relief materials to Pakistan within a week.

At the nongovernment level, enterprise and civil societies had joined one after another in the relay race of making donations to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan China Enterprise March Government Share Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC allows bail to journalist Izhar ul Haq

7 minutes ago

SAARC nations vow to jointly fight COVID-19, "Elec ..

16 minutes ago

PDMA KP supplies 5000 safety kits to district admi ..

16 minutes ago

Korean Air chief defeats 'nut rage' sister's chall ..

13 minutes ago

Domestic Violence Complaints in France Jump 32% Si ..

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus boosts demand for flour in Europe

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.