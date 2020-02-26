UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Team Scanning People At Torkham For Coronavirus: DC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:41 PM

Medical team scanning people at Torkham for Coronavirus: DC

In the wake of reports of Coronavirus cases in Iran and Afghanistan, a 13- member medical team including doctors has scanned 143956 people at Torkham Boarder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :In the wake of reports of Coronavirus cases in Iran and Afghanistan, a 13- member medical team including doctors has scanned 143956 people at Torkham Boarder.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Wednesday said a medical team was busy in scanning people coming from Afghanistan through Torkham Border with thermal scanning guns to check the spread of Coronavirus.

To cope with any emergency, he said ambulances have been shifted to the border besides emergency spots have also been declared at Pak-Afghan Dosti Hospital Torkham, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Landikotal and Jamrud.

The facility of keeping suspected patients in isolation has also been made available at the border, he said adding the administration was doing its best to cope with any situation with regard to threat of spread of the virus.

The Khyber Administration and Health Department, he said were in close liaison and cooperation however,he added so far no such case of Coronavirus has been reported at Torkham Border.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Jamrud Mehmood Aslam Border From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Data a key pillar to achieve 50-year strategy obje ..

54 seconds ago

German court scraps ban on professional assisted s ..

8 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

24 minutes ago

Murray admits he may need further operation

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus concerning but no reason for 'panic': ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.