Medical team scanning people at Torkham for Coronavirus: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :In the wake of reports of Coronavirus cases in Iran and Afghanistan, a 13- member medical team including doctors has scanned 143956 people at Torkham Boarder.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Wednesday said a medical team was busy in scanning people coming from Afghanistan through Torkham Border with thermal scanning guns to check the spread of Coronavirus.

To cope with any emergency, he said ambulances have been shifted to the border besides emergency spots have also been declared at Pak-Afghan Dosti Hospital Torkham, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Landikotal and Jamrud.

The facility of keeping suspected patients in isolation has also been made available at the border, he said adding the administration was doing its best to cope with any situation with regard to threat of spread of the virus.

The Khyber Administration and Health Department, he said were in close liaison and cooperation however,he added so far no such case of Coronavirus has been reported at Torkham Border.