'Medicines Being Provided To Cancer Pateints Smoothly'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:15 PM

'Medicines being provided to cancer pateints smoothly'

A spokesperson of the Health department Punjab has said that there is no hurdle in the provision of free of cost medicines to the registered cancer patients in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A spokesperson of the Health department Punjab has said that there is no hurdle in the provision of free of cost medicines to the registered cancer patients in Punjab.

The Health department is providing free of cost medicines to more than five thousand registered cancer patients.

These medicines are being provided in hospitals of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan.

The spokesperson strongly contradicted the news items about the non-availability of medicines to cancer patients.

There is no interruption of any kind in the provision of medicines to cancer patients.

