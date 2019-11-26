UrduPoint.com
Medicines, Vaccine Of Hepatitis Available At 61 Centres Of Sindh: Claims Dr. Zulfikar Dharejo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:34 PM

Hepatitis Control Programme Sindh Manager Dr. Zulfikar Dharejo has said that vaccines, tablets and other medicines for treatment of Hepatitis patients were available at 61 centres throughout the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Hepatitis Control Programme Sindh Manager Dr. Zulfikar Dharejo has said that vaccines, tablets and other medicines for treatment of Hepatitis patients were available at 61 centres throughout the province.

Addressing a meeting of monitoring officers of the Programme here at his office on Tuesday, Dharejo said there was no shortage of medicines for Hepatitis patients in the province.

He informed the meeting that tablets for Hepatitis B and C patients were available at all 61 centres established in the province while preventive vaccines against Hepatitis B, injection of Hepatitis D and test kits for Hepatitis B and C were not available due to delay in tenders which would soon be provided after completion of tender process by the central procurement committee.

Dr. Zulfikar Dharejo informed that 8.8 million people had been provided preventive vaccines of Hepatitis B in Sindh since 2009.

The Programme Manager has directed all the monitoring officers to ensure provision of Hepatitis B and C medicines to the patients in their areas and organize awareness seminars at district level so that people could be prevented from this deadly virus.

Dr. Dharejo dispelled the impression about shortage of Hepatitis medicines and urged upon media to project factual aspects of the programmes.

