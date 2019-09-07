Medics role becomes crucial during war times: Lahore General Hospital principal

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed has said medical professionals have more responsibility for defence of the country as they have to work side by side with the armed forces in war-times

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed has said medical professionals have more responsibility for defence of the country as they have to work side by side with the armed forces in war-times.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Defence Day celebrations at Ameeruddin Medical College/LGH, he said, "The 6th of September 1965 reminds us the sacrifices of our soldiers offered for the beloved motherland." He said today Pakistan was in safe hands as the Pak Army, Navy and Air Force had great capability to secure its geographical frontiers.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahuddin, faculty members, Nursing Superintendent Ramzan Bibi, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and students were also present.