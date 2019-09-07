UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medics Role Becomes Crucial During War Times: Lahore General Hospital Principal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 06:14 PM

Medics role becomes crucial during war times: Lahore General Hospital principal

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed has said medical professionals have more responsibility for defence of the country as they have to work side by side with the armed forces in war-times

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed has said medical professionals have more responsibility for defence of the country as they have to work side by side with the armed forces in war-times.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Defence Day celebrations at Ameeruddin Medical College/LGH, he said, "The 6th of September 1965 reminds us the sacrifices of our soldiers offered for the beloved motherland." He said today Pakistan was in safe hands as the Pak Army, Navy and Air Force had great capability to secure its geographical frontiers.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahuddin, faculty members, Nursing Superintendent Ramzan Bibi, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and students were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Army September Defence Day

Recent Stories

Anti-Corruption Establishment struggling to elimin ..

2 minutes ago

PHA chairman offers condolences on Abdul Qadir dea ..

2 minutes ago

France to Make Every Effort to Bring Iran to Compl ..

2 minutes ago

Bee’ah opens registrations for 10th edition of e ..

31 minutes ago

SEWA, Finland discuss cooperation in sustainabilit ..

31 minutes ago

G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kiev Welcomes Rel ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.