Meeting Discussed Arrangements For Upcoming Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:10 PM

Meeting discussed arrangements for upcoming polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Usman Mehsud Thursday chaired a meeting convened to discuss arrangements for upcoming polio campaign

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Usman Mehsud Thursday chaired a meeting convened to discuss arrangements for upcoming polio campaign.

The meeting among others was attended by concerned officials and representatives of health and local government.

Participants expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and stressed to aware general public about the disease and preventive measure to curtail its incidents.

The meeting was informed that arrangements have been finalized to achieve targets of upcoming polio campaign. It was said that about 3000 consultative meetings have been arranged to create awareness among people about polio disease.

Parents and civil society members were also urged to support and cooperate polio teams to make the effort a success and secure future of next coming generation.

