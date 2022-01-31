Meeting discusses anti-dengue campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of the District Response Committee on Anti-Dengue,chaired by Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar, discussed measures for controlling dengue in the district

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Response Committee on Anti-Dengue,chaired by Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar, discussed measures for controlling dengue in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Umer Farooq Warraich, Assistant Commissioner Usman Sikandar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Khalid Javed, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Muhammad Tariq and other officers concerned.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar directed the officers to make the corona vaccination campaign a success starting February 1 along with dengue surveillance saying that the target must be achieved.

Focal person Dr. Mohammed Tariq presented a weekly report to the DC on corona vaccination campaign and presented weekly report on dengue surveillance activities.

The meeting was told that 65,423 home visits were made by 414 indoor teams and 13,866 by 74 outdoor teams during the current week.

The meeting was also told that 84% of the people in the district had been given the first dose of corona vaccine, while 71% had been given the second dose.