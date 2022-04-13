UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses In Detail Anti-Polio Campaign In SA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Amjad Meraj on the performance and situation of the last anti-polio campaign here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) ::A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Amjad Meraj on the performance and situation of the last anti-polio campaign here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Fahidullah Khan, District Health Officer, officers and representatives of the Health Department and other concerned departments. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the achievement of targets during the last anti-polio campaign, refusal cases and the situation of polio virus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that during every anti-polio campaign, special attention should be paid to the refusal cases so that no child would be deprived of anti-polio drops and become disabled for life.

He said that we have come close to complete eradication of polio virus from our country so years of hard work should not go in vain and inshallah we will get rid of this virus very soon.

