UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Plan To Prevent Spread Of Dengue

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 05:31 PM

Meeting discusses plan to prevent spread of dengue

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad Bangash Friday chaired a meeting to discuss plan being finalized for dengue prevention

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad Bangash Friday chaired a meeting to discuss plan being finalized for dengue prevention.

The meeting was also attended by secretary health, secretary local government and director performance management unit.

Addressing the meeting, CS directed utilization of resources and available manpower to control spread of dengue.

He also directed to start an awareness campaign and implementation of action plan been finalized to prevent dengue.

He stressed for devising a result-oriented strategy with special focus to vulnerable areas.

He also directed local government department to improve sanitation system in areas affected by dengue and said that divisional and district level anti dengue setup should be made compatible with dengue action plan for better output.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Government

Recent Stories

UVAS 18th Annual Sports Day on 23rd February

UVAS 18th Annual Sports Day on 23rd February

1 minute ago
 Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: M ..

Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: Mian Zahid Hussain

13 minutes ago
 Pentagon Head Confirms US Plan to Sell 250 Abrams ..

Pentagon Head Confirms US Plan to Sell 250 Abrams Tanks to Poland

2 minutes ago
 Haleem advises PPP to address concerns, problems o ..

Haleem advises PPP to address concerns, problems of people of Sindh before long ..

2 minutes ago
 Journalists hold protest against murder, registrat ..

Journalists hold protest against murder, registration of false cases against Saa ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia to Seek Fair Approach From US, NATO on Secu ..

Russia to Seek Fair Approach From US, NATO on Security Guarantees - Lavrov

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>