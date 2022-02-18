Meeting discusses plan to prevent spread of dengue

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad Bangash Friday chaired a meeting to discuss plan being finalized for dengue prevention

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad Bangash Friday chaired a meeting to discuss plan being finalized for dengue prevention.

The meeting was also attended by secretary health, secretary local government and director performance management unit.

Addressing the meeting, CS directed utilization of resources and available manpower to control spread of dengue.

He also directed to start an awareness campaign and implementation of action plan been finalized to prevent dengue.

He stressed for devising a result-oriented strategy with special focus to vulnerable areas.

He also directed local government department to improve sanitation system in areas affected by dengue and said that divisional and district level anti dengue setup should be made compatible with dengue action plan for better output.