Meeting discusses preparations for upcoming anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) : Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Sohail Ahmad on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for upcoming anti polio campaign that was scheduled to start from May 23.

The meeting was attended by representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and health department, besides local government members were also in attendance.

For that matter, participants were informed that training of polio workers would start from next month and resources would be utilized to achieve objectives of anti-polio drive across KP.

Moreover, ADC directed staff to work with dedication and develop effective collaboration with concerned departments to derive maximum results.

Mr.Sohail also urged people to support government in its efforts to wipe out polio and said it was our moral and national duty to join hands against the crippling disease of polio