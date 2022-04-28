UrduPoint.com

Meeting Discusses Preparations For Upcoming Anti-polio Campaign

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 28, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Meeting discusses preparations for upcoming anti-polio campaign

Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Sohail Ahmad on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for upcoming anti polio campaign that was scheduled to start from May 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) : Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Sohail Ahmad on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for upcoming anti polio campaign that was scheduled to start from May 23.

The meeting was attended by representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and health department, besides local government members were also in attendance.

For that matter, participants were informed that training of polio workers would start from next month and resources would be utilized to achieve objectives of anti-polio drive across KP.

Moreover, ADC directed staff to work with dedication and develop effective collaboration with concerned departments to derive maximum results.

Mr.Sohail also urged people to support government in its efforts to wipe out polio and said it was our moral and national duty to join hands against the crippling disease of polio

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Malakand May Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issue ..

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issues: DC

13 minutes ago
 DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special ch ..

DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special children

13 minutes ago
 Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive ..

Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive detailed briefing on power se ..

13 minutes ago
 9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected ..

9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected Saudi Operative's Role - Repo ..

13 minutes ago
 Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

16 minutes ago
 PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case relea ..

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case released on bail

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.