Meeting discusses progress of anti-polio drive

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Iftikhar Ahmad on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the anti-polio campaign that was underway in three union councils.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Wali, District Health Officers, representatives of WHO and concerned officials of the education department.

Participants of the meeting discussed the field performance of polio staff, referral cases and the targets of the ongoing anti-polio drive.

Speaking on the occasion, DC directed staff to focus energies on achieving targets of the polio drive keeping its importance to save the future of the next generation.

He also directed staff to placate refusing parents and inform them about the benefits of polio vaccination.