Meeting held to discuss updated situation on COVID-19 vaccination

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Captain (Retd), Aun Haider Gondal on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding door to door COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Abdul Wali Khan, Dr Irshad Roghani, district Health Officer and Dr Ihsan attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed by Dr Ihsan on updated situation regarding COVID-19 vaccination in the district.

It was stated that so far 90 thousands citizen have been vaccinated for the first dose while 40 thousands have been administered the second dose.

The DC directed for special focus on data entry of the 1st dose. He directed the DHO to ensure timely availability of COVID-19 vaccines at all 26 vaccination centers.

The DC also directed all the stakeholders to utilize all available resources and expedite the vaccination process throughout the district.

