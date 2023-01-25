Meeting held to identify post Covid-19 gaps in health system, progress

Director General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shaukat Ali on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Multisectoral Technical Working Group/ IHR Sub-Committee and discussed post Covid-19 gaps in health systems and progress in this regard since 2016

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shaukat Ali on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Multisectoral Technical Working Group/ IHR Sub-Committee and discussed post Covid-19 gaps in health systems and progress in this regard since 2016.

The meeting was attended by a joint team of the Ministry of NHSR&C, Islamabad including Federal Director General Health Dr Shabana Saleem, National Institute of Health and partners organisations including WHO, USAID/JSI and UKHSA.

During the meeting, an overview of the International Health Regulations (2005), its purpose and scope was presented by Dr. Salman from National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

Dr. Farah from WHO briefed participants on upcoming Joint External Evaluation (JEE), its objectives, process and benefits for the country.

She explained that the recommendation of this Joint External Assessment will help us to identify post Covid-19 gaps in the health systems and comprehend progress which has been made since last Joint External evaluation in 2016.

All the partners assured their technical and financial support to the upcoming mission and the Ministry of NHSR&C, Islamabad for the upcoming mission.

Dr. Shabana Saleem Federal DG Health stated that the ministry has already done some preliminary work with the support of provincial health departments and she requested line departments to join us in future meetings. She also requested department to approach Ministry in case they need any clarification in the JEE process.