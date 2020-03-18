UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Tackling Polio, Corona Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:29 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements for tackling polio, corona threat

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem chaired a meeting to review arrangements made for the prevention of Polio and Corona virus here on Wednesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem chaired a meeting to review arrangements made for the prevention of Polio and Corona virus here on Wednesday.

District health officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon on the occasion said that polio drops to the kids up to five years old were successfully administered.

He said that Assistant Commissioner personally monitors polio campaign along with officials of health Department.

He further said that polio teams have been constituted at main entrances of city.

DHO informed that Isolation ward were setup in different hospitals of district where Doctors and paramedical staff is performing their duty round the clock.

Deputy Commissioner warned no negligence would be tolerated in this context .He sought daily progress report in this regard.

