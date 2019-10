A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull was held to review dengue situation here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull was held to review dengue situation here.

Three FIRs had been registered over detecting larva from various areas, she said and added that directions had also been issued to set up dengue wards at all hospitals.

She stressed for proper cleanliness arrangements and also launched an awareness campaign.