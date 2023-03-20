UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Dengue, Corona Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 09:46 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting of Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) and Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) was held under the chairmanship of Special Secretary Operations, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME), Shoaib Khan Jadoon, here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the overall situation of corona and dengue throughout the province. The SH&ME has issued guidelines related to dengue in the light of DEAG recommendations.

On the occasion, Jadoon said the situation of corona and dengue were being monitored regularly across the province and clinical management trainings would be conducted with reference to dengue. It was hoped that further reduction in the ratio of corona would be seen in the coming days, he vowed.

He said that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to ensure cleanliness to prevent dengue. Beds had been allocated for corona and dengue patients in all government teaching hospitals and medicines for corona and dengue patients were available in all government teaching hospitals, he informed. He urged the public to ensure the use of masks in hospitals and crowded places.

Professor Dr. Mahmood Shaukat, Professor Dr. Tanveerul islam, Professor Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, PS&HD Additional Technical Secretary Dr Younis, Punjab Healthcare Commission Director Licensing Dr. Anurjan Janjua, SH&ME Director Arif, Deputy Secretary Operations Dr. Syed Bakhtiar and other officers participated in the meeting.

