Meeting held to review efforts for polio eradication

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Karak Naeemullah Khan presided over a meeting to review efforts for eradication of polio from the area here on Thursday.

During the meeting which was also attended by Coordinator EPI Dr Asad, the Additional Deputy Commissioner directed that the concerned officials of DPCR who had not yet undertaken team training should complete training in three days, otherwise strict action would be taken against them, he warned.

He said since polio was a national task, a comprehensive campaign was needed to be launched to raise awareness among masses about the deadly disease and protect the young generation from being disabled.

He urged the concerned authorities to further strengthen their efforts to root out the menace from society. He also appealed parents to come forward and get their children administered anti-polio drops to produce healthy nation.