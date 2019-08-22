UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Efforts For Polio Eradication

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:18 PM

Meeting held to review efforts for polio eradication

Additional Deputy Commissioner Karak Naeemullah Khan presided over a meeting to review efforts for eradication of polio from the area here on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Karak Naeemullah Khan presided over a meeting to review efforts for eradication of polio from the area here on Thursday.

During the meeting which was also attended by Coordinator EPI Dr Asad, the Additional Deputy Commissioner directed that the concerned officials of DPCR who had not yet undertaken team training should complete training in three days, otherwise strict action would be taken against them, he warned.

He said since polio was a national task, a comprehensive campaign was needed to be launched to raise awareness among masses about the deadly disease and protect the young generation from being disabled.

He urged the concerned authorities to further strengthen their efforts to root out the menace from society. He also appealed parents to come forward and get their children administered anti-polio drops to produce healthy nation.

Related Topics

Polio Young Karak From

Recent Stories

Senate body for opening Pakistani schools abroad

5 minutes ago

Three absconders held in Quetta

12 seconds ago

B.Sc engineering admissions kick off at University ..

14 seconds ago

US, South Korea May Start Renegotiating Troops Sta ..

15 seconds ago

Scores missing after SW China hit by mudslides

17 seconds ago

Brazil environment minister heckled over Amazon fi ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.