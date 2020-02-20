UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Results Of Anti-polio Drive In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:19 PM

Meeting held to review results of anti-polio drive in Bahawalpur

The anti-polio campaign concluded successfully in Bahawalpur. A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Thursday to discuss the outcome of the drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The anti-polio campaign concluded successfully in Bahawalpur. A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Thursday to discuss the outcome of the drive.Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by officers of the Health Department and the World Health Organization. The meeting was told that 700,607 children under the age of 5-years during the campaign from February 17 to February 19. The left out children are being immunized at health centres. The meeting also reviewed the performance of health workers and decided to take strict action against polio-workers who showed poor performance and award certificates to the workers who performed well.

