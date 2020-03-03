Meeting of Provincial Steering Committee regarding possible spread of Corona virus held

An important meeting of the provincial steering committee about the Corona virus was held under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa here in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :An important meeting of the provincial steering committee about the Corona virus was held under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa here in Gilgit.

The meeting was informed that nine suspected cases of Corona virus have been sent to NIH Islamabad.

All private and public educational institutions of Gilgit-Baltistan have been closed from March 03 to March 07 in view of possible spread of Corona virus.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken so far with regard to the Korona virus.

The meeting appealed to the public not to visit crowded places.

The meeting said that recent pilgrims from Iran and travelers from China should immediately approach the nearest medical centers on any medical complaint so that timely measures can be implemented.

It was also decided at the meeting that the heads of all educational institutions, including the district and divisional heads of the education department, were instructed to remain alert at all times and to be in constant contact with the district administration and health department officials. Monitor and report timely to organizations of any unusual situation.

The Provincial Steering Committee has appealed to the public not to spread unnecessary rumors and tactics.