UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Of Provincial Steering Committee Regarding Possible Spread Of Corona Virus Held

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:40 PM

Meeting of Provincial Steering Committee regarding possible spread of Corona virus held

An important meeting of the provincial steering committee about the Corona virus was held under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa here in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :An important meeting of the provincial steering committee about the Corona virus was held under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa here in Gilgit.

The meeting was informed that nine suspected cases of Corona virus have been sent to NIH Islamabad.

All private and public educational institutions of Gilgit-Baltistan have been closed from March 03 to March 07 in view of possible spread of Corona virus.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken so far with regard to the Korona virus.

The meeting appealed to the public not to visit crowded places.

The meeting said that recent pilgrims from Iran and travelers from China should immediately approach the nearest medical centers on any medical complaint so that timely measures can be implemented.

It was also decided at the meeting that the heads of all educational institutions, including the district and divisional heads of the education department, were instructed to remain alert at all times and to be in constant contact with the district administration and health department officials. Monitor and report timely to organizations of any unusual situation.

The Provincial Steering Committee has appealed to the public not to spread unnecessary rumors and tactics.

Related Topics

Islamabad Iran Education China Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Visit Alert Gilgit Baltistan March All From

Recent Stories

PTI govt writes letter to UK government for repatr ..

3 minutes ago

Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s thre ..

20 minutes ago

Amid tales of torture, Modi just offers his social ..

22 minutes ago

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) Shariah ..

22 minutes ago

President House saves Rs 8.46 mln in utility bills ..

20 minutes ago

Pope 'tests negative for coronavirus': report

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.