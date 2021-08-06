UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Sub-Registrar Urban Kashif Nawaz on Friday.

On this occasion, Kashif Nawaz said that in order to control dengue, it was necessary to keep environment clean and dry as well as eliminate possible hotspots where dengue larva could flourish.

In the meeting, departments, including the health department, briefed about steps being takento eradicate dengue as per the instructions of the Punjab government.

