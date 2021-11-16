Meeting reviews arrangements for anti-measles, rubella campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, Nov16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Aun Haider Gondal Tuesday chaired a meeting of officials concerned regarding upcoming anti-measles and rubella campaign in the district.

According to a statement issued here, the meeting was attended by Superintendent Abdul Wali Khan, ADC (G) Dir Lower, Dr Irshad Roghani DHO, Dr Ihsan (N-Stop Officer), Zakria (Focal Person Health), DSP, Maftahuddin, (DEO-M), Asmat Ara (DEO-F).

The meeting was briefed on various aspects to make the campaign a success story.

Ideas and expertise were also shared and a comprehensive work plan for the campaign was devised.

The meeting was told that a total of 617,000 children aged 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated during the campaign for which 500 teams have been notified.

The DC directed the stakeholders to ensure timely deployment of teams and share the numbers of hospitals and control room for any query of the parents.