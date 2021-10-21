Meeting reviews dengue, Covid-19 preventive measures

A meeting with Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan in the chair Thursday reviewed preventive measures for dengue and coronavirus pandemic

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting with Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan in the chair Thursday reviewed preventive measures for dengue and coronavirus pandemic.

The DC said the performance of anti-dengue teams in Narowal district had performed their duties in an efficient manner. She said the departments concerned would have to meet the targets of dengue surveillance and any negligence in that regard would not be tolerated.

Nabila Irfan also reviewed the corona vaccine targets. She said the officers concerned should visit shops, markets, other public places and take legal action against the non-vaccinated people.

The meeting was informed that during the current week, 65,714 visits were made by 414 indoor teams and 13,583 visits were made by 74 outdoor teams. In addition, 1,325 hotspots were also checked.

The focal person for corona vaccination campaign told the DC that the first dose of corona vaccine had been given to 53% people and the second dose to 23% people so far.

At the end of the meeting, an anti-dengue awareness rally was held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan.